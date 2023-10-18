Sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Tillie from the Central PA Humane Society.

Tillie is looking for her fur-ever home! She is certainly a sweet heart with a lot of energy. The good thing is that Tillie would be a great fir in just about any home! Tillie is a 2-year-old collie/American blue heeler mix. She loves other animals, dogs and cats, and children too! Tillie wants some love, rubs and is looking to play and get some energy out!

If you’re interested in meeting Tille, contact the humane society by clicking here or messaging their Facebook page. You can visit the shelter located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona to learn more about the adoption or fostering process, or to sign up to volunteer.

Would you like to enjoy some stand-up comedy and give back to a great cause? Get ready for Caturday Night Live on Saturday, November 25, 2022, at 7 PM.

It’s official, the itty bitty kitty committee is going for round 3 of Caturday Night Live.

Things got a little wild last year and 2023 promises to be the purrrr-fect follow-up with epic comedic ‘paw’-formances, a whole lot of ‘kitten’ around, a huge basket raffle ᴛᴏ ᴋɴᴏᴄᴋ ᴏꜰꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ꜱɪᴅᴇꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴛᴀʙʟᴇꜱ, and enough catnip to let the fur fly again!

Beer will be included in the price of every ticket. There is also a cash bar. All proceeds benefit the furry friends at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.