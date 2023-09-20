Sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Tinker from the Central PA Humane Society. Tinker is a sweet girl with a rough backstory. Tinker was attacked by two dogs in her past, so it makes her a bit hesitant to be around other dogs. She would be best in a home with no dogs, no cats, and no children. She does love people though, and she is quite the lover! She just wants to rule the roost!

Kristina Daversa stopped by with Tinker to showcase her fabulous personality and share her story. Tinker is a Pitt-bull mix that is white, with one brown ear, and one spotted ear!

The Central PA Humane Society also has some cats available for adoption at the Petco in Altoona.

The Central PA Humane Society is located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona. You can click here to check out their website or give them a call at (814) 942-5402 for more information. The shelter is always relying on help from the community, so if you have it in your heart to donate, volunteer or foster an animal, let the facility know you’re available.