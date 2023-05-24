Sponsored Content by Fine Wine & Good Spirits
Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to show hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar some yummy and fun Memorial Day Weekend cocktail ideas!
Cocktail Recipes
Apricot Almond Crusta
Ingredients
- 1 oz Jacquin’s Apricot Flavored Brandy
- ½ oz di Amore Amaretto
- ½ oz Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 dash bitters
- Orange peel, for garnish
- Sugar, for garnish
Directions
- Rim a cocktail glass with sugar; set aside.
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and double strain into prepared glass.
- Garnish with orange peel.
Tangerine Gimlet
Ingredients
- 2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 2 oz tangerine juice
- 1 oz simple syrup
- Orange sanding sugar, for garnish
Directions
- Rim a martini glass with sugar; set aside.
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, into a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into prepared glass.
