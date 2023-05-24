Sponsored Content by Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to show hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar some yummy and fun Memorial Day Weekend cocktail ideas!

Cocktail Recipes

Apricot Almond Crusta

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Rim a cocktail glass with sugar; set aside.
  2. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake and double strain into prepared glass.
  4. Garnish with orange peel.

Tangerine Gimlet

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Rim a martini glass with sugar; set aside.
  2. Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, into a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake and strain into prepared glass.

Featured Products: