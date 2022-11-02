MILFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau — The town of Milford is the perfect place to visit any time of the year. The community is filled with rich history, entertainment, great eats, and local shopping.

Our Morgan Koziar went out on a road trip. to visit. The first spot brought her to The Columns Museum. It’s also known as the Pike County Historical Society

we have two floors of exhibits at the columns our prized artifact is known as the Lincoln flag (I’m sure maybe you’ve heard about that I don’t know) it’s the flag that was placed under Abraham Lincoln’s head after he was shot at Ford’s theater. We also have five rooms upstairs that are filled with artifacts that cover the people, places, and things that makeup County’s history,” says museum director, Lori Strelecki.

When you come and visit the Columns, you’ll learn all about the way things used to be done…like the way we used to perm our hair.

“Everybody leaves here happy and that’s what makes me happy is to know that there’s one thing here that really maybe hit somebody or reminded them of their youth or their childhood or growing up or they learn something or you know people have cried looking at the Lincoln flag so you never know how what we have here is going to hit somebody,”

Next we went to check out the Milford Theater. It’s a small boutique theater where people can come to get a big experience. The venue shows movies, plays, films, and concerts. They even bring in some pretty big names, like Fetty Wap, Vanessa Carleton, and The Spin Doctors. The unique venue provides a more intimate experience for concert-goers in a modern environment that still has a vintage feel.

The theater still has the original marquee, and they use it in a lot of their branding because it’s a treasure that the theater still adores. The theater provides entertainment for the community and tourists visiting the area. It’s an easy stop to add to your trip, and the best part about the town is that pretty much everything is within walking distance.

Next it was time to wind down with a little shopping, so we went to a shop called The Artisan Exchange. You’re sure to find a unique piece of art or the perfect gift for someone here.

The unique thing about The Artisan Exchange is that they have products and items from all 50 states, and some are even created in the Poconos.

Then we decided to grab a bite to eat at a Mexican restaurant in town called La Posada. The restaurant opened on Cinco de Mayo, and hasn’t looked back ever since. Owner, Miguel Gonzalez says they put a unique spin on what most people know as “Mexican Food.”

“We are from the southeast part of Mexico, so climate, cuisine and traditions are somewhat different than what people associate Mexicans food or Mexicans culture to be so it’s a different take and its an honest take on our culture and the Yucatan Peninsula,” says Gonzalez.

You will probably find some items on the menu that you would not expect.

“I didn’t eat a burrito until I came to the United States in 1985 – didn’t know they existed because that’s how different our cuisine is from Northern Mexico and Tex-Mex and Cal-Mex,” says Gonzalez.

Whatever you decide to order, you can guarantee that it’s made from the heart.

“I hope they feel and I know they feel the love – we cook with love – it’s my mother’s recipes my mother is here all the time she oversees what we’re doing,” says Gonzalez.

The town of Milford has a little bit of everything for everybody including history, entertainment, local shopping and great eats for every pallet even if you’re a little adventurous – you can book your next vacation by visiting Poconomountains.com or tune in to the Pocono Television Network for inside tips on booking your next stay.