TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by a sixteen-year-old boy named James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Blair County. The young entrepreneur operated out of a small store in downtown Tyrone. Pike later added a horse-drawn wagon so that he could transport and sell candy, popcorn, and peanuts at local fairs and carnivals. Gardners Candies is still bringing that joy of yummy candy and tradition to the 814 today.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar taste some of their delicious Valentine’s Day treats in a blind taste test. From chocolate mint meltaways to lemon, traditional peanut butter meltaways, and caramels — there is something for everyone in each box of Gardners Candies.

Gardners Candies has been creating chocolates and candies for over 126 years. Make them a part of your Valentine’s Day tradition. Gift a heart-shaped box of candies to your favorite teacher, manager, or best friend!

Gardners Candies has 10 retail stores in Pennsylvania. Gardners Candies Stores are beautifully decorated with taste-tempting candies that some have described as “simply out of this world.” Follow Gardners Candies on Facebook and Instagram.

Gardners Candies “credits its success to Pike’s philosophy of giving customers rich quality products and great service and striving to make the best even better. We take pride in celebrating over a century of providing pleasure, quality, and happy experiences for candy lovers the world over.”

Visit their ice cream parlor, candy store, and candy museum, at their Tyrone location, which has become a destination stop for friends, family, and tour buses that come to the 814.