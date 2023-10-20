Sponsored by Mount Union Lumber Supply

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dwight Rittenhouse of Mount Union Lumber Supply stopped by to talk about epoxy flooring options that look great and won’t break the bank.

Mount Union Lumber Supply can provide the service if you’re looking to do a renovation. They can also supply you with the tools and instructions to do it yourself.

Dwight has two main options that he recommends. The first type of epoxy floor is made out vinyl paint chips. “It’s hard to destroy. We put down epoxy which is the world’s best glue. Once we lay the paint chips down, we put several coats of epoxy to get a smooth finish,” says Rittenhouse. “It’s great for your porch, garage, interior, rec rooms, and things like that.”

Dwight says people can also redo their countertops with the vinyl paint chips and get a similar look to granite.

The other option to consider is a metallic floor. Dwight carries about 17 color options which can be mixed to create a marbled look.

“We mix the metallic with a clear epoxy,” says Rittenhouse. “It gets that super super shine to it. It’s similar to the metallic color that you have on your car.”

The metallic epoxy flooring also requires several coats of epoxy and a polyurethane.

Mount Union Lumber Supply specializes in ventilating, air conditioning heat pumps, water heaters, and decorative concretes.

Mount Union Lumber Supply is located at 114 West Poplar Street in Mount Union. You can contact MULS, Inc by calling (814) 542-2981 or by visiting their website.