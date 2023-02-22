Sponsored Content by Maine Bay and Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season when many individuals abstain from meat on Fridays. Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College, Centre County has got you covered with the freshest ingredients to make your perfect seafood dish.

Plus — every Friday during Lent, Maine Bay & Berry Co. will offer a seafood discount. Their special for Friday, February 24, 2023, is 15% off fresh haddock.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Maine Bay & Berry co-owner, Shaun Knight in the 814 Kitchen to see just how easy it is to create beer-battered Mahi tacos.

Every delicious seafood dish starts with the best ingredients! Maine Bay & Berry Co. brings fresh seafood from the coast of Maine to right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Try these mouth-watering crispy beer-battered fish tacos, loaded with a slightly spicy, creamy coleslaw and topped off with a lime-spritzed crema, which are pure heaven in a tortilla.

About Maine Bay & Berry Co:

Maine Bay & Berry Co. was founded in State College, Centre County in August 2017. Both owners, Shaun Knight, and Christa Stofferahn are local to State College but have always felt the consumer desire for the freshest seafood from New England was apparent but desperately lacking in availability. Knight is originally from Winter Harbor, Maine, and knew that he wanted to bring the freshest seafood to the 814. They also know “that seafood isn’t everyone’s forte.” Maine Bay & Berry also offers pies, soups, and ingredients for cooking a top-notch dish!

