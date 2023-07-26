Sponsored Content by We Are Inn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner stops by the We Are Inn to see what they’re cooking up this time. Chef and owner, Pat Romano, shares some of his signature wing flavors including “When Pigs Fly” with a delicious bacon glaze, Spicy BBQ, Dragon Fire, and Garlic-Parmesan.

Looking for something to do? Check out the We Are Inn at the Tussey Mountain Wing Fest on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5:30 PM to 10 PM. There will be live music, wings, and tons of summertime fun!

ABOUT THE WE ARE INN:

The We Are Inn specializes in authentic Italian cuisine, made from family recipes passed down over generations, and Philly specialties like cheese steaks and tomato pie. You can also stay the night! We are the perfect spot for travelers looking for adventure in Philipsburg, Pa. Whether you are visiting nearby family, taking in Black Moshannon State Park, or enjoying nearby rails to trails, our rooms are a great place to stay. Click here to see all the fun you can have nearby to the We Are Inn.

