PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There is always some fun in store at the We Are Inn, and this upcoming weekend is no exception. Friday December 15th will have Karaoke at 9pm, and on Saturday December 16th, there will be a lunch with Santa from 11am to 2pm. Owner of the We Are Inn has also welcomed in Spencer Folmer, an area film director to take part in the day. Spencer is currently working on a project called ‘St. Nick.’ The documentary and feature film will feature Allen Smith, a man that has generously been playing Santa in the Philipsburg area for many years. Allen has a tragic past after losing his only son, but has since worked to spread joy in the community through his Santa celebrations.

We Are Inn is located at 1535 Port Matilda Hwy in Philipsburg. You can reach them by calling (814) 343-6028 or visiting their website here.