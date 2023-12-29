Sponsored Content by Timberland Federal Credit Union

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Timberland Federal Credit Union is celebrating 50 years of making banking all about the people by giving back to the community. 2023 was great for Timberland FCU, and even more big things are coming in 2024! From a new debit card provider to an all-new core processing system, Timberland FCU is making changes that will give their members a lot of new services and added convenience!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Assistant VP of Compliance & Communications Jay Edmiston and Tina Timko, DuBois Branch Manager, to hear what sets Timberland FCU apart from a big box bank.

Why choose a credit union over a regular bank?

Edmiston stresses that the goal of Timberland is to focus on helping the people in the community.

Additionally, Timberland’s board of directors is made up of local volunteers that are voted on annually.

Because federal credit unions are tax-exempt, Timberland is also able to get you higher rates on deposits and lower rates on loans.

The credit union can offer checking accounts that earn 2% and savings accounts that earn 1% — benefits you won’t find at traditional banks.

Do I qualify to become a member of the Timberland FCU?

Over 200,000 Pa. residents qualify to be a member of Timberland — and you might be one of them.

The credit union has offices located in Dubois, Clearfield, Phillipsburg, and Pleasant Gap to serve all of its members.

Interested Centre, Clearfield, and Jefferson County residents can apply to become a member on Timberland’s website today.

Timberland Federal Credit Union is all about the 814 Community!

The 4th Annual golf tournament will be held on July 26, 2024, at the Mountain View Country Club in Boalsburg. All proceeds from the TFCU Scholarship Classic benefit the TFCU Rachelle Edmiston Scholarship Fund.

Once again, Timberland FCU will award a $2500 scholarship to a graduating high school student in each of their 4 branch communities.