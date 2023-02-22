American Pistachio Growers Direct is a paid sponsor of Studio 814 and is responsible for this content.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new study from Cornell University reveals pistachios have greater levels of antioxidants then previously understood. In fact, pistachios are amongst the highest when compared to other common foods known for their antioxidant capacity such as blue berries, pomegranate, cherries, and beets. Dayna Devon learned the details of the findings.

“We studied the health benefits of the pistachio,” said Rui Hai Liu, MD, PhD at Cornell University. “Pistachio are higher, very high. Pistachio is one of the common nuts consumed by consumers, that’s what we studied the health benefit of Pistachios.”

Nationally renowned nutrition consultant, Mike Roussell, explains how this most recent study is a game changer for health conscious consumers.