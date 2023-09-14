Sponsored by Oak Spring Winery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our series along the PA Wine Trail is coming to a close, and today we welcomed Oak Spring Winery to the show. Owner Scott Schraff wanted to showcase their wines including their ‘pumpkin spice latte’ wine. It has a natural pumpkin flavor with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon. The winery even has a special Christmas time bottle in the shape of a Christmas tree! Scott gets the bottle specially imported from Germany.

Scott has some big plans in the works for a distillery in Blair County. It would be a first for the county complete with several varieties of liquor! Perry Flaugh and Tom Mannion are also behind the project which is set to open at some point in October or November.

To learn more about Oak Spring Winery click here. The tasting room is open 7 days a week from 10am-6pm. You can call the winery at (814) 946-3799 or visit them on site at 2401 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona.