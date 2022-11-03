ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by The Tailored Closet™ of Central PA and PremierGarage®— Keeping your living space tidy is a constant chore, and hectic mornings when you’re just trying to get out the door, can be even more stressful when you can’t find what you’re looking for.

If you’re a part of a busy family, clutter, and everyday items can pile up easily and become quite the burden on an area in your home. For many people, the garage and closet is an easy space to become a “catch all.”

The business formerly known as Tailored Living has just divided into two separate entities, The Tailored Closet™ of Central PA and PremierGarage®. Franchise owner, Dale Wheeland has been busy doing estimates and evaluations on homes and garages, and can easily help you re-organize your space. His assistant Dawn is standing by the phone, telling Dale where to go, what to do, and when to do it.

The business specializes in unique storage options and added features to take your garage or closet to the next level.

Learn more about The Tailored Closet™ of Central PA and PremierGarage® by calling (814) 846-2743.