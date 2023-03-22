STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Maine Bay & Berry Co. — Shaun Knight of Maine Bay and Berry Company is back again sharing more amazing dishes for lent. This week he made orzo with butter garlic seared scallops.

“Cooking scallops can be intimidating for a lot of people,” says Knight. “But the key is to not overcook them, or the texture can become a bit rubbery.”

Knight demonstrates how to get a good seer on the scallops in a pan along with some oil, butter, and garlic.

For the orzo, which is a type of pasta, Shaun recommends boiling it for around 10-15 minutes until al dente. To increase the flavor profile, Knight adds in some bouillon with the water, so the orzo really absorbs more flavor. “I used chicken bouillon, but if you’re eliminating meat for lent, you can also use vegetable bouillon,” says Knight.

Maine Bay and Berry Company is a seafood store in the Lemont section of State College. The store is fully stocked with a wide variety of seafood including lobster, fish, shrimp, crab and more! They also carry additional items and supplies to help you put together a delicious seafood meal in no time. “We always here to help answer any questions or give some inspiration if you need a new idea of what to make,” says Knight. Knight carries a variety of products and items that are made locally to help support the community of small businesses.

Shaun drives to Maine about every month to hand select the seafood that he brings into his store. “That’s the difference. Our seafood has no colors, preservatives, or additives. You’re truly getting a fresh product,” says Knight.

Maine Bay & Berry Co. is located at 201 Elmwood Street in State College. You can stay up to date on their weekly specials by following along on their Facebook page. You can also call the store at (814) 954-1560 to learn more about their items and deals.