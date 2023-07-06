Sponsored by Philipsburg Heritage Days

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg Heritage Days is right around the corner, and this year, the festivals theme is all about “being true to your school’ and honoring the amazing things that are happening the the Philipsburg Osceola School District. Earlier in the school year, our Morgan Koziar stopped by the Osceola Mills Elementary School to learn about their Positive Behavior Program. She even got to attend one of their monthly assemblies where she was able to help hand out certificates for students of the month. She also got to see some of the kids do a dance-off in front of the entire school.

Brandon McCliment, who is a school teacher within the district knows how to get these kiddos excited and motivated. Kids piled into the gym, ready for some fun on their Friday.

Philipsburg Heritage Days is July 11-15, 2023.