DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Altoona Center for Clinical Research — The Altoona Center for Clinical Research is looking for participants for their Lyme disease vaccine study. Dr. Alan Kivitz, Medical Director of the Altoona Center for Clinical Research says the study is open to children 5 and up as well as adults. An ideal candidate for this study is someone who live in places or participate in activities that increase their risk for Lyme disease may be eligible to participate. Risk factors for Lyme disease include:

Outdoor occupations such as landscaping, forestry, or wildlife and parks management

Frequent outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, camping,

fishing, hunting, or gardening

Living in or frequently visiting wooded areas, tree lines, tall grass,

open fields, lakesides, or riversides

Owning a pet that may return from outdoors with attached ticks

This study is comparing the actual vaccine against a placebo (shot with no active ingredient) to learn if it is safe and effective in preventing Lyme disease. If you choose to participate, you will receive 4 injections in your upper arm and be asked to attend at least 7 in person study visits over the course of 30 months. You can change your mind and leave the study at any time. There is no cost to participate, and you will be reimbursed for expenses and time related to completing certain study tasks.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that can cause serious long-term symptoms if left untreated. For people who live in areas where ticks are common, a preventative vaccine would be better than current measures like insect repellants and checking for ticks. Currently, there are no approved vaccines available to prevent Lyme disease in exposed populations. This trial will evaluate if an investigational vaccine is safe and effective in preventing Lyme disease in people 5 years of age and older. By choosing to volunteer, you will represent others like you – in age, race, ethnicity, and from communities like yours.

If you or someone you know is interested in participating in this clinical trial, call (814) 693-0300 EXT. 152 and ask for Lora or click here for more details.