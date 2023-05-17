Sponsored Content by We Are Inn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The We Are Inn in Philipsburg, Centre County is hosting a 6-foot Cheesesteak Challenge on Saturday, May 20, 2023!

Success With Honor along with the We Are Inn will be putting up four Penn State football players from the defense and four Penn State football players from the offense to go head-to-head in an eating competition to see who can crush a 6-foot cheesesteak the fastest! It will be a whole afternoon event that is family-friendly and full of fun. Bring your own chair!

Penn State’s Blair Thomas will be one of the honorary coaches for the eating competition.

There is no charge to watch the 6-foot cheesesteak challenge. The We Are Inn is also hosting a VIP after-party for $50 with an auction of memorabilia. Proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar stop by the We Are Inn bar to chat with Chef Pat Romano, owner of the We Are Inn. He tells them all about this exciting weekend event happening on May 20, 2023.

About the We Are Inn:

Your adventure starts here! The We Are Inn is located in pleasant Philipsburg, PA, just 25 minutes from Beaver Stadium in State College, Centre County.

The Lobby Grille specializes in authentic Italian cuisine, made from family recipes passed down over generations, and Philly specialties like cheese steaks and tomato pie. They also serve Happy Valley favorites, including grilled stickies and Penn State Creamery ice cream.

Filled with fun memorabilia, signed football jerseys, and more, you can enjoy delicious bar food watching the game, or a special dinner date night out with your partner sharing a glass of wine and their best-selling mussels. There is something for every palate at the We Are Inn.

Follow the We Are Inn on Facebook!