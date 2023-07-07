Sponsored by Philipsburg Heritage Days

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg Heritage Days is kicking off July 11-15, 2023. This year’s theme is all about ‘being true to your school.’ The festival is highlighting the amazing things that the students and faculty are doing throughout the school district.

Our Rebecca Petner got to check out the choir and band at the Philipsburg-Osceola High School. She spoke with Mrs. Lazauskas who is the music teacher at the high school who says she enjoys working with her students because they give it their all. “They really love music and they let it shine in their performances,” says Lazauskas. Mrs. Lazauskas says the students perform four times a year, starting with a holiday concert. She says it’s amazing to see how they improve over time. “In the fall we started out and it’s the first time that they all come together, and at first it’s a little rough and they will admit that it’s a little rough, and seeing the growth every time we perform, it keeps getting better.”

You can see the ‘Select Choir’ perform at Philipsburg Heritage Days on July 12th at 5:00p.m.

Benjamin Coudriet is the president of the theater department, he’s also the triumph chapter president which is the music honor society at the school, he’s also involved in the choir and band. “I’ve been singing for 9 years, I started when I was 7. It started with the musical ‘The Little Mermaid,” says Coudriet. He played the role of a seahorse. “I had one line and I was so excited about it.”