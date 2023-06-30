PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Philipsburg Heritage Days — Philipsburg Heritage Days is right around the corner, and this year’s theme is all about ‘being true to your school.’ To celebrate, the community festival is celebrating the amazing students and programs that are in the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District.

To kick things off, Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar caught up with the student council at the Philipsburg Elementary School. She learned about some of the cool programs that the students were able to run throughout the year, and how they get their peers excited to come to school to participate in these activities and events and get involved. Ben Anderson is the president of the student council. “We’ve been working on gardening club, mini-THON, field day and our candy cane drive,” says Anderson. Ben says helping out with these projects are a lot of fun. Ben was elected as president for this past school year and says going for the position was quite the process. “We had to write a speech, get teacher recommendations, and my parents had to sign,” says Anderson. And obviously THEN, he had to get the attention of the student body to get voted in.

Morgan also spoke with a few other representatives with the student council, Sarah Kronenwetter and Maci Slother. It’s easy to see why these students have been chosen to represent their school. They’re all very well mannered and well spoken. It’s the student council’s job to listen to the concerns and suggestions from the general student body to see what changes need to be put in place for their school. Mini-THON is one of the more common ways that schools in the area can raise money to help benefit pediatric cancer. THON is a 48-hr dance marathon at Penn State University that gives back to the Four Diamonds Foundations to help children conquer a cancer diagnosis. “We got a DJ and we set up a dance party for the whole school,” says Kronenwetter. “We call it the kiss the pig coin drive. Where the teachers sign up to kiss a pig and whoever raises the most amount of money has to kiss a pig. We raised over $3,000 for pediatric cancer.” The students also implemented a rule throughout the school where they can purchase ice-cream every Friday throughout the school year. Representative Maci Slother says students can pick from a variety of Hershey Ice-Cream products, and even slushies. The students were even kind enough to share an ice cream cone with Morgan.

Another cool program that has been created at the school is known as “The Young Mugs.” This program was started through the school’s Autism Support Program. Students who are in the program will run a coffee-cart every Friday at the school, where they go from classroom to classroom to take coffee, tea, or hot chocolate orders from teachers. These students learn social skills by taking orders, money skills by making change, and confidence knowing that they can complete a task from start to finish and have that sense of accomplishment. The program is even designed for students who are non-verbal. The school has a special ipad that students can visually see to click on icons that express how they feel and communicate what they want to say.

Philipsburg Heritage Days is July 11-15, 2023. Stop by the week-long festival to show your support for the community and for these students.