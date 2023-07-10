Sponsored Content by Philipsburg Heritage Days

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — We are continuing our series of segments that feature the cool programs that students in the Philipsburg Osceola School District have access to just in time for Philipsburg Heritage Days. When you make your way out to Heritage Days this year on July 11-15th, you might notice a common theme. Of course, they will still have your traditional favorites — the watermelon eating contest, baking competition, flower show, live music, parade, and fireworks, but there will be a separate uniting factor for locals — school pride.

Principal of the Philipsburg Osceola Middle School, Brian Pelka says students in their school are fortunate to have access to equipment and tools like the laser cutters to learn how to advance their skill levels. Students made a series of cutting boards, chests, and dog tags with the PO logo to help showcase their school pride. Many of these items will be up for raffle at the Philipsburg Heritage Days.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner had the opportunity to go to the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle school to chat with faculty and students about the woodworking class, which includes using a laser cutter.

Philipsburg Heritage Days has partnered with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District to bring you this year’s theme ‘be true to your school.” The festival wanted to highlight some of the amazing programs and happenings throughout the school district. Morgan and Rebecca got to check out the schools before they let out for Summer break.