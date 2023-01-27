DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Western Edge Seafood Outlet — Eating seafood is a great way to incorporate protein in your diet. Our friends from Western Edge Seafood Outlet, Shannon and Kyle Yarnish stopped by to share a healthy recipe for those looking to start the new year off right. Fish is very versatile, and Salmon is a particularly healthy fish filled with omega 3s and fatty acids. There are many different ways to cook Salmon, but Kyle and Shannon demonstrated how they prepared their pistachio crusted salmon in the oven.

Kyle and Shannon carry a product in store called Nuts Over Fish. It’s a nut based rub/coating that gives fish the perfect crunchy texture.

Shannon also showcased their “cheesy crab dip” which was brilliantly placed on top of a piece of crispy, buttery Texas Toast. “We got the idea from a customer,” says Yarnish.

If you’re looking to do something special for Valentine’s Day, Western Edge Seafood Outlet also has New Surf and Turf boxes that are great for Date Night!

Western Edge Seafood Outlet is hosting their next seafood social on Saturday, February 4 from 11am-4pm. They offer free samples, sales, and recipes to the public. They will have samples of Seared Grouper, Seafood mac ‘n Cheeses, and cheesy crab dip.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet is located at 114 Hollidaysburg Plaza in Duncansville. Beside Ollies, behind Wendy’s. Stay up to date on deals and promotion happening in store by checking out their Facebook page here. You can also give them a call for more details at (814) 317-5302.