ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plaza Azteca is bringing authentic Mexican dishes to Altoona! Manager Ramon Iraheta stopped by the studio bringing along several delicious dishes. Ramon’s right hand man, Felix Sanchez made their table-side guacamole. “The secret is in the volcanic ‘molcajete’ stone,” says Iraheta.

Ramon brought along their carne asada dish, which is a big juice ribeye, enchiladas, and quesadilla, flan, and their famous birria tacos. You can find all of these delicious items on their menu.

Plaza Azteca is located at 2900 Plank Rd #3 in Altoona. You can learn more about their dishes here, or give them a call at (814) 317-5246.