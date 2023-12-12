Sponsored Content by Plexaderm

Give the gift of smooth skin with Plexaderm. This noninvasive serum “reduces under-eye bags and wrinkles from view in 10 minutes.”

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes.

Plexaderm smooths the skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes. Plexaderm can be used with some water-based foundations.

While the PlexEffect™ is not permanent, you’ll love the way you look after your very first use!

Plexaderm can help with the following:

Crow’s feet, dark circles under the eyes, forehead wrinkles, smoker’s wrinkles, bags under the eyes, and even that extra crepey skin under your neck.

Would you like to try Plexaderm? There is a 6-day, 6-application trial pack of Plexaderm for $14.95. If you’d like to give it a try, call 1-800-963-8533 or click here.