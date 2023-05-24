Sponsored Content by We Are Inn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar stop by the We Are Inn to try some of Chef Pat Romano’s Italian “Wooder Ice” and PSU Berkey Creamery Ice Cream. They are even selling up some fresh Philly soft pretzels!

Stop by The We Are Inn this summer and have some fun!

Your adventure starts here! The We Are Inn is located in pleasant Philipsburg, PA, just 25 minutes from Beaver Stadium in State College, Centre County.

The Lobby Grille specializes in authentic Italian cuisine, made from family recipes passed down over generations, and Philly specialties like cheese steaks and tomato pie.

