Sponsored by Maine Bay & Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Summer Seafood Series continues! This week, Shaun Knight of Maine Bay & Berry Co. out of State College stops by to show us how he makes his easy salmon sliders. These sliders are the perfect combo of hearty, sweet, savory and fresh. Shaun seasons his salmon and cooks it in a hot pan. He then cuts the salmon into small pieces that can be layed onto a buttered and crispy sweet Hawaiian roll. That’s right, Shaun takes the time to toast the buns which makes all of the difference in the world.

Shaun also taught our Morgan Koziar how to make two easy aoli sauces, which is pretty much like a flavored mayo. You can easily make your own spread at home with a base of mayo, free citrus juice and seasonings like salt and pepper. You can add other sauces like chipotle or dijon to kick it up a notch too!

Shaun finishes each slider with some fresh tomatoes, onions, and lettuce, oh and you can’t forget the slice of bacon!

Maine Bay & Berry Co. has a wide selection of fresh seafood items like fish, scallop, lobster, shrimp, and crab. Shaun drives to Maine several times a year to ensure the freshest, highest quality of seafood as possible. He also carries over 40 local brands inside the store to help make your meal complete.

Maine Bay & Berry Co. is located at 201 Elmwood Street in State College. You can learn more about the store by calling 814-954-1560 or visiting their website by clicking here.