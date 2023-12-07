Sponsored Content by the Hublersburg Inn

HUBLERSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hublersburg Inn has Spirited American Cuisine in a historic atmosphere featuring a fireplace, patio, and cozy pub. Bartenders Bette Toth and Erin Pugh, along with Chef Tyler Moran, join Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar in the 814 Kitchen.

Chef Tyler whips up delicious scallops and saffron risotto, while Bette and Erin show off their cocktail creations. The Hublersburg Inn bar staff have been awarded ‘Best Bartenders’ by the State College Magazine. Bette and Erin create their Burnt Orange Old Fashioned from the Holiday Menu at the Hublersburg Inn. Check out their weekly specials!

Follow the Hublersburg Inn on Facebook!