DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Western Edge Seafood Outlet — Get ready for the big game or prepare a great meal for your significant other by scoring some deals from Western Edge Seafood Outlet in Duncansville.

Owners Shannon and Kyle Yarnish stopped by to show us how easy it is to cook some of your favorite seafood staples like scallops and lobster tail.

One of the biggest things Shannon and Kyle try to emphasize is that cooking seafood does not have to be overwhelming or difficult. “It’s all in the prep,” says Kyle Yarnish.

He and his wife Shannon took over a portion of the franchise in 2022 and decided to bring it to the area.

Once a month, the team hosts ‘seafood socials’ where they invite the community to come out to the store, sample dishes, learn how they’re prepared, and get some great discounts on products.

For Valentine’s Day, the store has some surf and turf deals where customers can get a bundles of steaks, filets, shrimp, lobster tails, crab legs, and scallops.

There’s much more in store than just seafood. You can find tons of other side options in store like chicken wings, onion rings, and cheesy crab dip.

The staff at Western Edge Seafood Outlet are their to help customers find the right products for their family.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet is located at 114 Hollidaysburg Plaza in Duncansville. You can reach the store by calling (814) 317-5302 or click here.