STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our Summer Seafood Series with Maine Bay & Berry continues. As you know, owner Shaun Knight never disappoints. Today he shows us how to make easy seafood quesadillas at home. All you need are some basic ingredients. The best part about these recipes is that if there’s an ingredient or flavor that you don’t like, you can leave it out or substitute it for something else.

For Shaun’s quesadillas, he uses a seafood blend of shrimp, crab and lobster chunks, a variety of cheese blends, pico, pesto spread, and green onions. Crips up the tortilla in a pan with butter and olive oil making sure each side is golden brown and crispy and you’re done.

These quesadillas come together quickly for an easy lunch or dinner.

For more details on the products or storefront of Maine Bay & Berry click here. You can also visit their store at 201 Elmwood Street in State College or call (814) 954-1560 for more details.