MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content — Winter is right around the corner, and many of us need to start thinking about the best ways to protect our home in the cold months. Concrete can take a beating with the constant salt and snow. Driveways and sidewalks can easily crack and become damaged and become an even bigger hassle come springtime.

Dwight Rittenhouse of Mount Union Lumber and Supply has solutions to fix these problems.

Dwight likes to use concrete overlay treatments like Marbelite which come in a variety of colors and include non-slip options. There are several options as far as epoxy sealants go as well.

For more details on Mount Union Lumber and Supply visit their website by clicking here or give them a call at (814) 542-2981.