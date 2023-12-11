Sponsored by Gardners Candies

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our friends at Gardners Candies invited us down to their factory in Tyrone, and of course it’s always an amazing and delicious time, so how could we resist. This time our team took us back into their kitchen to show us how one of their popular holiday items are made – peanut brittle. This cripsy, crunchy, peanutty candy is the perfect treat this time of year.

Adam Lardieri works in the kitchen at Gardners. He says he and some of the other kitchen employees have a really great system, and process down, so they make a great team. “A lot of times when you’re working with the caramels or the brittles like this, you have to work quickly. There’s some man power involved,” says Lardieri. And our crew certainly saw it all play out before our eyes. The brittle is cooked down into a liquid form in their copper kettles, to that they add their peanuts and give it a good mix while it boils. From there they add a few active ingredients which give the brittle it’s shape and color. The kitchen is lined with long, marble slabs for these employees to pour these ooey-gooey mixture on to cool. From there, they must work quickly to move the brittle around and spread it out evenly. It tends to want to stick, which is why time is of the essence in this case.

Gardners Candies has seven retail locations. One in Altoona, State College, Tyrone, Dubois, Indiana, Johnstown, and Huntingdon. Click here to learn more about their operation and wide variety of products.