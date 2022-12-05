Sponsored Content by MarCia’s Chocolates

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year for sweet treats and delicious holiday chocolates! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join MarCia Cumming and Courtney Collins from MarCia’s Chocolates in the 814 Kitchen for a delicious sampling of white, dark, and milk chocolates.

MarCia’s Chocolates is located in the Greenwood section of Altoona, Blair County. Cumming and her team make homemade peanut butter meltaways, chocolate-covered Oreo cookies, solid chocolate nutcrackers, chocolate lollipops, hot cocoa bombs, and more. All of the chocolates are made with MarCia’s grandmother’s recipe.

In 1973, Cumming’s grandmother took a chocolate-making course and continued to make the chocolate for over four decades. Now, MarCia holds the family recipe and is bringing joy through sweets to the 814.

Over the years, MarCia’s Chocolates “have moved from melting and tempering by hand to using small tempering machines but we have never strayed from producing high-quality chocolates.” All of their caramels are made with fresh butter, and all of the cream fillings are made with fresh ingredients. Everything is made in small batches to control quality and ensure the freshest chocolates are delivered to you and your family.

MarCia’s Chocolates make a great stocking stuffer. Nothing is better than taking a bite out of these homemade, chocolate goodies on Christmas morning. They also offer pre-packaged gifts perfect for that special teacher in your life!

