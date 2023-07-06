WTAJ Backyard BBQ Contest is presented by Park Home and Western Edge Seafood Outlet

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The WTAJ Backyard BBQ Contest is in full swing! Studio 814’s Kaitlyn Moffett stops by Park Home in Duncansville and sits down with Amy Barkhimer who is the General Manager of the Park Home store in Johnstown to learn more about the grand-prize 4-piece patio furniture set from Park Home.

Follow Park Home on Facebook!

Follow Western Edge Seafood Outlet on Facebook to see their weekly deals!

How the contest works: Six Weekly Winners will be randomly selected each week and One Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entrants. Scroll down to see the Park Home Patio set that is the grand prize!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE WTAJ BACKYARD BBQ SWEEPSTAKES

Don’t forget to sign up for the WTAJ Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes for your chance to win a $75 gift card to Western Edge Seafood Outlet in Duncansville and the grand prize patio furniture from Park Home in Duncansville.