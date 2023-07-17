Sponsored Content by Maine Bay and Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summer and seafood go perfectly together. Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College, Centre County has got you covered with the freshest ingredients to make the perfect seafood dish.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins owners Shaun Knight and Christa Stofferahn of Maine Bay & Berry Co. in the 814 Kitchen to see just how easy it is to whip up Shrimp Rolls for your summer picnics and parties!

Ingredients

1 1/4 pounds shrimp from Maine Bay & Berry Co. , shelled and deveined

Kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda (optional; see notes)

1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise

1 rib celery (2 ounces; 55g), finely diced

1 tablespoon minced fresh chives

Fresh lemon juice, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons (30g) unsalted butter, divided

4 top-split buns

For the full recipe click here! Want to spice it up a notch? Try this “Easy Chipotle Shrimp Salad.”