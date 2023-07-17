Sponsored Content by Maine Bay and Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summer and seafood go perfectly together. Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College, Centre County has got you covered with the freshest ingredients to make the perfect seafood dish.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins owners Shaun Knight and Christa Stofferahn of Maine Bay & Berry Co. in the 814 Kitchen to see just how easy it is to whip up Shrimp Rolls for your summer picnics and parties!

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds shrimp from Maine Bay & Berry Co.  , shelled and deveined
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda (optional; see notes)
  • 1/4 cup (60ml) mayonnaise
  • 1 rib celery (2 ounces; 55g), finely diced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
  • Fresh lemon juice, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons (30g) unsalted butter, divided
  • 4 top-split buns 

For the full recipe click here! Want to spice it up a notch? Try this “Easy Chipotle Shrimp Salad.”

About Maine Bay & Berry Co:
Maine Bay & Berry Co. was founded in State College, Centre County in August 2017. Both owners, Shaun Knight, and Christa Stofferahn are local to State College but have always felt the consumer desire for the freshest seafood from New England was apparent but desperately lacking in availability. Knight is originally from Winter Harbor, Maine, and knew that he wanted to bring the freshest seafood to the 814. They also know “that seafood isn’t everyone’s forte.” Maine Bay & Berry also offers pies, soups, and ingredients for cooking a top-notch dish!
