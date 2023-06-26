Sponsored Content by Downtown State College Improvement District

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This summer, get ready for the first Sips & Sounds Downtown, an outdoor food and drink festival that celebrates summer in State College! Event-goers will enjoy upbeat music by local musicians, cold drinks by Central PA Tasting Trail craft beverage producers, and fresh fare by area food vendors. Sips & Sounds Downtown is Friday, June 30, 2023, from 4 PM-8 PM.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lee Anne Jeffries, Executive Director for the Downtown State College Improvement District to hear about this exciting event!

ABOUT SIPS & SOUNDS DOWNTOWN:

Where: 200 Block of Allen St (between Foster Ave and the Schlow Library Parking Lot)

When: Friday, June 30 from 4-8 pm

Parking:

Free Parking in Schlow Library Lot beginning at 6 pm, compliments of Schlow!

Free Parking for up to 3 Hours in the Pugh, Fraser, or Beaver Garages – ask for parking validation at the DID table

Parking is available at the Beaver Metered Lot, Allen Metered Lot, McAllister Deck, On-Street Parking

Click here for more info on parking downtown

Music Lineup:

4-5:30 pm Ted & Molly

5:30-6:30 pm DJ Elbow Knee Knee

6:30-8 pm Molly & Maria

Central PA Tasting Trail Members:

814 Cider Works

Antifragile Brewing Co.

Axemann Brewery

Big Spring Spirits

Seven Mountains Wine Cellars

University Wine Company

Non-alcoholic options:

Moody Culture Kombucha

SoBar

Food Vendors:

Juana’s

Auntie Anne’s

El Jefe’s

Rebelz

Savory Station

Crumbkowski

Sunset Slush

Pre-Registration:

Skip the line and pre-register through Eventbrite for your entire party by registering here!

Suggested donation of $10 helps us to continue to offer free community events!