STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This summer, get ready for the first Sips & Sounds Downtown, an outdoor food and drink festival that celebrates summer in State College! Event-goers will enjoy upbeat music by local musicians, cold drinks by Central PA Tasting Trail craft beverage producers, and fresh fare by area food vendors. Sips & Sounds Downtown is Friday, June 30, 2023, from 4 PM-8 PM.
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lee Anne Jeffries, Executive Director for the Downtown State College Improvement District to hear about this exciting event!
ABOUT SIPS & SOUNDS DOWNTOWN:
Where: 200 Block of Allen St (between Foster Ave and the Schlow Library Parking Lot)
When: Friday, June 30 from 4-8 pm
Parking:
- Free Parking in Schlow Library Lot beginning at 6 pm, compliments of Schlow!
- Free Parking for up to 3 Hours in the Pugh, Fraser, or Beaver Garages – ask for parking validation at the DID table
- Parking is available at the Beaver Metered Lot, Allen Metered Lot, McAllister Deck, On-Street Parking
- Click here for more info on parking downtown
Music Lineup:
4-5:30 pm Ted & Molly
5:30-6:30 pm DJ Elbow Knee Knee
6:30-8 pm Molly & Maria
Central PA Tasting Trail Members:
- 814 Cider Works
- Antifragile Brewing Co.
- Axemann Brewery
- Big Spring Spirits
- Seven Mountains Wine Cellars
- University Wine Company
Non-alcoholic options:
- Moody Culture Kombucha
- SoBar
Food Vendors:
- Juana’s
- Auntie Anne’s
- El Jefe’s
- Rebelz
- Savory Station
- Crumbkowski
- Sunset Slush
Pre-Registration:
Skip the line and pre-register through Eventbrite for your entire party by registering here!
Suggested donation of $10 helps us to continue to offer free community events!