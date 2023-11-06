Sponsored Content by MarCia’s Chocolates

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — MarCia Cumming from MarCia’s Chocolates stops by the Studio 814 Kitchen to show Thanksgiving and Christmas treats! The solid chocolate turkeys are perfect for place settings for your Thanksgiving dinner.

MarCia’s Chocolates in Altoona, Blair County is bringing fun, fall, festive, and delicious chocolates for the holiday season — including Advent calendars, nonpareils, meltaways, and custom care packages.

Cumming and her team make hand-dipped chocolate strawberries year-round too. Please just make sure to give them 24 hours notice in advance.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar try MarCia’s nonpareils, melt-in-your-mouth Advent calendar chocolates, and more! If you’re not a chocolate fan, you can buy their specialty flavored marshmallows with unique and original flavors.

In 1973, Cumming’s grandmother took a chocolate-making course and continued to make the chocolate for over four decades. Now, MarCia holds the family recipe and is bringing joy through sweets to the 814.

Over the years, MarCia’s Chocolates “have moved from melting and tempering by hand to using small tempering machines but we have never strayed from producing high-quality chocolates.” All of their caramels are made with fresh butter, and all of the cream fillings are made with fresh ingredients. Everything is made in small batches to control quality and ensure the freshest chocolates are delivered to you and your family.

