Sponsored Content by MarCia’s Chocolates

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — MarCia Cumming and Courtney Collins from MarCia’s Chocolates stop by the 814 Kitchen to show off some of their 2022 Halloween and Fall treats!

MarCia’s Chocolates in Altoona, Blair County is bringing spooktacular, fun, and delicious seasonal treats to Central Pennsylvania. From little monster Meltaways, mummy and witch fingers dipped in MarCia’s specialty chocolate, and giant hand-dipped apples — there is something for every sweet tooth at MarCia’s.

Cumming and her team make hand-dipped caramel, chocolate, and peanut butter meltaway apples too.

In 1973, Cumming’s grandmother took a chocolate-making course and continued to make the chocolate for over four decades. Now, MarCia holds the family recipe and is bringing joy through sweets to the 814.

Over the years, MarCia’s Chocolates “have moved from melting and tempering by hand to using small tempering machines but we have never strayed from producing high-quality chocolates.” All of their caramels are made with fresh butter, and all of the cream fillings are made with fresh ingredients. Everything is made in small batches to control quality and ensure the freshest chocolates are delivered to you and your family.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar try MarCia’s white chocolate bark with cranberries and nuts, her dark chocolate-covered pretzels, and more. If you’re not a chocolate fan, you can buy their specialty flavored marshmallows with unique and original flavors. MarCia’s Chocolates also offers a s’mores kit that you don’t even need a campfire — just a microwave oven!

Follow MarCia’s Chocolates on Facebook, Instagram, or click here to find out more about this small business with some of the best chocolate in town.