Sponsored Content by Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with Attorney Jenna Franks and Kristin Daugherty, a Long-Term Care Planner & Certified Medicaid Planner to discuss important topics you need to know. Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak is “your elder care and special needs law firm.”

About Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak:

Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak, an elder law firm with locations in State College, Williamsport, Wyalusing and Wysox, has been named a Top 100 Organization by Pennsylvania Business Central in its annual list of Top 100 organizations. This list by the business publication recognizes leading organizations in their chosen fields, “bringing new ideas, technology and services to their counties and spheres of influence.” Nominees from PA Business Central’s 23-county readership are submitted and the Top 100 are selected by an editorial committee due to their positive impacts in the business community of Central Pennsylvania.

The firm will be holding two identical educational seminars on Thursday, May 11, in partnership with the Dementia Society of America, titled “The Dementia Action Plan: 7 Steps to Take in the Face of Dementia.” This is completely free! Click here to register.

If you’d like to learn more call 1-800-351-8334 or visit PAElderCounsel.com.