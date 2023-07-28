Sponsored by Route 45 Getaways

PINE GROVE MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rt. 45 Getaways features over 30 destinations that highlight local farms, small businesses, and artists along the Rt. 45 corridor, will return for its third year July 28 through August 6.

Ferguson Township, the Millheim Borough, and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau are partnering to promote agritourism in Centre County, with Pine Grove Mills and Millheim serving as the main anchor points for the nearly 25-mile stretch of Route 45 that connects the two towns. Participating businesses will host either an art or music event from July 28 to August 6, with gift cards or prizes to be used as giveaways.

The Valley Community Business Alliance in Millheim is the main organizer of this year’s event. “The heart of this event really comes from the various community and business leaders working together to offer something for everyone who lives near Route 45,” said Robert Zeigler, president of VCBA and steering committee member. “The goal of our group is to maintain the momentum built over the past two years and brainstorm about how to grow it in the future,” he said. “Ultimately, this event helps bring communities together in a fun way.”

Boalsburg was added as a destination village to help grow the event last year. “I am happy to see this event continue to move forward,” Tracey Moriarty, owner of Duffy’s Tavern said. “We get to enjoy what the businesses, farms and artists along Route 45 have to offer. It always impresses me what businesses will step up to do.”

“It’s great to see local businesses, farms, and artists get the tourism and attention they deserve,” Ferguson Township Manager Centrice Martin said. “As someone who grew up in Penns Valley and now works on the other end of Route 45 in Ferguson Township, it’s an amazing thing to be a part of.”

Designed for both tourists and residents, funding for Route 45 Getaways comes from a grant made possible by The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Centre County Board of Commissioners. Local municipalities have also contributed to the event.

“It’s important for small businesses to do something different to stand out and establish themselves as part of the community,” said Andy Pisano, owner of Pisano Winery. “Participating in events like this is a way for us to say thank you to the community that supports us.” For more information, click here.