BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) —

When you walk inside the tasting room of Bella terra… you’ll find yourself with plenty of options, from what to drink – what to eat and where to relax. The wine is made locally at their vineyard – nearby. They have a variety of blends to choose from for whatever you’re in the mood for.

“We have sweet wine, we have dry wine, we have hard cider, we have wine cocktails we have a variety we have something for everyone,” says Manager Anna Guevara.

Manager Anna Guevara enjoys helping people find the blend that’s right for them.

“I can usually guide along on the process just by asking certain question I have my gage of wines and judging by their face whether they will like.Bedford is just so interesting there’s a lot of tourism and you get to meet so many different couples and no matter what I can usually find something the perfect bottle as a gift or to go home with,” says Guevara.

And if you’re looking for a bite to eat – they have a full menu with some delicious options.

“We have pretzels, we have charcuterie, we have a Bella burger, we have crab cakes that everybody gives me compliments on we also have Bella cakes which are made by our pastry chef,” says Guevara.

It’s something you can enjoy while listening to a local musican, or taking a paint and sip class.

“We just recently opened the patio youre allowed to drink outside and listen to music its just a really relaxing area for Bedford. We have a lot of artists, and musicians and creative people who live here,” says Guevara.

With two locations – Bella terra is proud to consider Bedford home.

“We all help each other out, we’re a tourist town so everybody is gonna ask where’s your favorite place to eat, where’s your favorite place to get a cup of coffee. I think its just really good to support local businesses and downtown Bedford,” says Guevara.