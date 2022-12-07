Philipsburg, Pa. (WTAJ) —Sponsored by Conklin’s Corner Antique & Gift Barn —There are a handful of places in the area where visiting around the holidays is a MUST — Conklin’s Corner and Antique Gift Barn is one of those stops to add to the list.

The two-story barn is filled with gifts, décor, and more! Owner Terri Conklin and her team do a wonderful job of filling every nook and cranny in the store with amazing inventory. Around the holidays the store devotes the entire first second floor to Christmas. The store has every Christmas theme imaginable — trees, snowmen, Santa’s, Elf on a Shelf, ornaments, Buyers’ Choice, Jim Shore, The Grinch, Disney, you name it, they have it.

Conklin’s Corner is located at 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg.