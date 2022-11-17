Philipsburg, Pa. (WTAJ) —Sponsored by Conklin’s Corner —There are a handful of places in the area where visiting around the holidays is a MUST — Conklin’s Corner and Antique Gift Barn is one of those stops to add to the list.

The two-story barn is filled with gifts, décor, and more! Owner Terri Conklin and her team do a wonderful job of filling every nook and cranny in the store with amazing inventory. Around the holidays the store devotes the entire first second floor to Christmas. The store has every Christmas theme imaginable — trees, snowmen, Santa’s, Elf on a Shelf, ornaments, Buyers’ Choice, Jim Shore, The Grinch, Disney, you name it, they have it.

Conklin’s Corner is located at 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg. The Conklin’s Corner Holiday Open House is on Saturday November 19th from 10-6pm and Sunday November 20th from noon from 4pm.