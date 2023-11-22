Sponsored Content by Webber Advisors

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar stops by Webber Advisors’ Nick Sefchok to learn more about wealth management and the steps you should take to protect your assets. Nick Sefchok is the co-owner and managing partner at Webber Advisors.

Webber Advisors can help you with employee benefits, business insurance, personal insurance, retirement plan services, wealth management, and more. They are your “trusted advisors, focused on creating unique solutions and superior employee benefit outcomes while improving the health and well-being of plan participants.”

ABOUT WEBBER ADVISORS:

Webber Advisors is a full-service employee benefits consulting firm, but we are not just here to help you pick an insurance plan. Webber Advisors believes in innovation that makes your job easier and provides the solutions you need. We have narrowed this into three fundamental principles: we believe every employer should have a population health strategy, be compliant and offer a superior employee experience.

