Sponsored Content by Historic Bellefonte, Inc.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Jeannine Lozier from the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary to hear all about their upcoming Talleyrand Fall Fest and annual Halloween Parade.

Come out Saturday, October 29, 2022 to the Talleyrand Fall Fest & Annual Halloween Parade from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte, Pa. Children’s activities include crafts, a hayride, and three inflatables.

In support of this Rotary fundraiser, the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary is selling $5.00 wristbands that will allow kids to participate in inflatable bounce houses and hayrides. The wristband will allow the opportunity to enjoy activities all day long.

The annual Bellefonte Halloween Parade will line up at the Bellefonte Elementary School at 10:00 a.m. with a start time of 10:30 a.m. The parade will march down Allegheny and High Streets then cross over Water Street to end at Talleyrand Park where we will announce/pass out prizes to the winners in each category.

The Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary’s next event is the Annual Children’s Fair. For over 70 years this event has taken place on the first Saturday in June. This event has been a local treasure offering a host of kid’s activities and summer fun.

These two events are the Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary’s major fundraisers and they donate back to the 814 community. The Bellefonte Sunrise Rotary has donated to educational and craft materials to the Bellefonte Youth Center; supported the Centre County Library’s Summer Reading Program, the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, and also provided dictionaries to local third-grade students.

Additionally, the Rotary supported local high school students competing at the Rotary 4-Way Test speech contest. BSRC is a young club but extremely active in supporting the youth of Bellefonte and the surrounding communities and provided significant support to the local parks program.