ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Bandit at the Central Pa Humane Society today! This fun-loving boy is about one and a half years old. He is a terrier mix. His ears are tall and so are his legs! Bandit tested well with dogs and cats! The humane society suggests a home with children 10 and up since Bandit has a lot of energy and an intensity with food. He doesn’t show aggression but is determined to chow down.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Kristina Daversa from the Central Pa Humane Society and CPHS Board President, Joe Zolna. The Central Pa Society will be breaking ground in March for its new building and expansion. CPHS is so thankful for all its donors and supporters in the 814.

If you’re interested in meeting Bandit, contact the humane society by clicking here or messaging their Facebook page. You can visit the shelter located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona to learn more about the adoption or fostering process, or to sign up to volunteer.