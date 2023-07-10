Sponsored by Martin Appliance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know you can have restaurant quality pizza from the comfort of your home? It’s all thanks to the technology of the Gozney Pizza Oven! These ovens are pretty cool! They warm up to a nice hot temperature of 950°F to get your pizza that nice even cook.

Martin Appliance sales associate, JR Sirotta shows Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar how to use the oven, and make a delicious pizza in about 90 seconds!

The Gozeny Pizza Oven is one of the many appliances that Martin Appliance carries. This pizza oven is a fun appliance to feature during the summer, along with some of their grills. You are sure to impress your guests with this! This ‘Roccbox’ style comes in gray, black, olive, and yellow!

Martin Appliance is located at 433 Sabbath Rest Road in Altoona. You can learn more about their store by clicking here or calling (814) 515-9516.