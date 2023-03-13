Sponsored by the Jaffa Shrine Circus

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine Circus is held each year in the spring and hosts a number of fantastic acts for our local central Pennsylvania community.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with two Shriners, Mike Kessling and Daniel Ramsey to hear all about this year’s big event. The 83rd Jaffa Shrine Circus is from April 19, 2023, through April 23, 2023.

On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2023, you can save 17% off all circus tickets only by using the codeword: DARBY. Click here to buy tickets!

What does it mean to be a Shriner?

“It means a man who cares about his community. A good Father, Brother, or Son. A good Husband and Friend. A man who loves his family. Values friendship. Embraces life … And always gives back. The Fez is our ancient symbol but the modern man who wears it is a man who makes a difference. Dunn Shriners … Brotherhood, Fun, Philanthropy, and Family.”