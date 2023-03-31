DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our friends from Western Edge Seafood Outlet, Kyle and Shannon Yarnish stopped by to talk about some of their deals happening in store including their snow crab clusters. Some people might think they can only eat crab legs if they were out at a restaurant, but Western Edge Seafood Outlet carries a 2lb and a 5lb bag.

Kyle says you really only need to know how to bring water to a boil to get a good steam going. He says you can steam them if they’re frozen for about 12 minutes, or you can thaw them out the night before and cook them even faster.

The crab with crack apart in the shell, and you should be able to easily remove the meat from inside. Kyle and Shannon even brought some specialty shellfish scissors for us to cut into the claw portions of the crab.

Shannon brought along some other items that they carry in store that make for nice additions to any meal. Western edge carries a variety of frozen hush puppies, French fries, onion rings, and fried fish. These side items can easily be crisped up in an air fryer or oven in the matter of a few minutes. If that’s not your thing, they also carry different mac n’ cheeses and crab and seafood dips.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet has a wide variety of products and choices when it comes to seafood. Their team is ready to help you come up with a fun creation or dinner idea.

Once a month the store hosts a ‘seafood social’ where they invite the community to come out and browse the store, sample items, and pull inspiration for new dish ideas. And of course they have great deals going on!

Western Edge Seafood Outlet is located at 114 Hollidaysburg Plaza in Duncansville. The store in located in the plaza where Wendy’s and Ollie’s is. Give them a call at (814) 317-5302 for questions or more information or go to their Facebook page for updates on deals and savings by clicking here.