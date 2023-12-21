Sponsored Content by Gieg and Jancula, LLC

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more than 80 years in practice in Altoona, Gieg and Jancula, LLC law firm offers the services of lawyers with a depth of experience.

Their firm handles a variety of legal practice areas, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, Social Security Disability, estate planning, and more. Click here to learn more about the law specialties that Gieg and Jacula practice.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Michael Gieg and Christopher Jancula to take a viewer’s legal question: “Am I responsible if someone slips on ice while walking on my sidewalk?”

Each week, Michael Gieg and Christopher Jancula take YOUR law questions and answer them on air. All questions remain completely anonymous.