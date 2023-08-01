Sponsored Content by Gieg and Jancula, LLC

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more than 80 years in practice in Altoona, Gieg and Jancula, LLC law firm offers the services of lawyers with a depth of experience.

Their firm handles a variety of legal practice areas, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, Social Security Disability, estate planning, and more. Click here to learn more about the law specialties that Gieg and Jacula practice.

This week, attorney Mike Gieg tackles the question, “My elderly father doesn’t have a Power of Attorney. He now has the early stages of dementia and I’m worried whether he can still sign to make me his Power of Attorney. What are my options if he isn’t capable of signing?”