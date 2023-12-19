Sponsored Content by Gieg and Jancula, LLC

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more than 80 years in practice in Altoona, Gieg and Jancula, LLC law firm offers the services of lawyers with a depth of experience.

Their firm handles a variety of legal practice areas, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, Social Security Disability, estate planning, and more. Click here to learn more about the law specialties that Gieg and Jacula practice.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Michael Gieg to take a viewer’s legal question: “I recently had a judgment entered in my favor at a magistrate’s hearing against someone who owed me money. What are my next steps to try to get this money back?”

Each week, Michael Gieg and Christopher Jancula take YOUR law questions and answer them on air. All questions remain completely anonymous.